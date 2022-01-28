Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

Mitek Systems stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.56. 31,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,592. The firm has a market cap of $738.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.74 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average of $18.70. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $23.29.

In other news, Director William K. Aulet sold 7,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $136,720.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $46,286.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,587 shares of company stock valued at $769,505 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 62.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 122.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 34,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 34.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,352 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MITK. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

