Mithril (MITH) Trading Down 7.4% This Week

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Mithril coin can now be bought for about $0.0348 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a market capitalization of $34.84 million and approximately $8.49 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mithril has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00012142 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.51 or 0.00277068 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000444 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Mithril

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

