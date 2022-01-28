Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 632,288 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 136.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,095,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 632,288 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

