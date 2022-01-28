Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires Shares of 22,230 Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Duolingo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at about $966,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at about $4,423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 67,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.40 per share, for a total transaction of $5,930,352.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $1,260,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 292,626 shares of company stock worth $28,605,647 and sold 165,758 shares worth $23,353,635.

NYSE:DUOL opened at $86.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.33. Duolingo Inc has a one year low of $78.05 and a one year high of $204.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 88.94% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Duolingo Inc will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

