Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 57.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,059 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,525 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZION. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth $61,852,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3,708.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 621,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,447,000 after buying an additional 604,890 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 93.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,052,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,548,000 after purchasing an additional 507,800 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 47.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,140,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,985,000 after purchasing an additional 366,771 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 12.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,921,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,456,000 after buying an additional 331,111 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $582,650.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,649 shares of company stock worth $1,279,669 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $66.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $71.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $325.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZION. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.59.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

