Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Alliance Data Systems worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter valued at about $335,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 651.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 14.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 10.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

ADS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $134.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.73.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $66.05 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 5.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.