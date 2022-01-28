Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,669 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Community Health Systems worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 21.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 13,891.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 14.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CYH shares. Bank of America raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.89.

CYH opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.74. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

