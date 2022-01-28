Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 38,219 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,219 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Allison Transmission worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Allison Transmission by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Allison Transmission by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Allison Transmission by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.78.

ALSN stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average is $36.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Rabaut acquired 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $200,330.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

