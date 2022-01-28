Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,824 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,938 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,947,000 after acquiring an additional 37,697 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 165,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 96,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,654,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,801,000 after acquiring an additional 12,274 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DB. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.20 ($13.86) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

DB stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.74.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 3.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

