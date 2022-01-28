Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,518 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of OneMain worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 40.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in OneMain by 18.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in OneMain during the third quarter worth $41,819,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 32.3% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,191 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in OneMain by 5.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

OMF opened at $50.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.95. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.05.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMF. Stephens upped their price objective on OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.85.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.