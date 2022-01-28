Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,213 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of CIT Group worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 311.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the third quarter valued at $148,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the third quarter valued at $312,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in CIT Group in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CIT opened at $53.50 on Friday. CIT Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.77 and a 1-year high of $56.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.48.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. CIT Group had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

In other CIT Group news, EVP John J. Fawcett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $808,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $31,569.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

