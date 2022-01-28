Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $4.46 Million Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 793,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,896,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $492,343,000 after acquiring an additional 22,618 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,861,000 after acquiring an additional 55,849 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,007,000 after acquiring an additional 37,324 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 140,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen acquired 14,750 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $720.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total value of $176,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMERCO stock opened at $588.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $698.12 and a 200-day moving average of $676.71. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $450.39 and a 1-year high of $769.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.88.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $13.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 60.75 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

