Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $4.50 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,550 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 48,058 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 172.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 426,079 shares of the airline’s stock worth $21,977,000 after purchasing an additional 269,628 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,506,729 shares of the airline’s stock worth $540,361,000 after purchasing an additional 393,044 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 99,870 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,916 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.6% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,723 shares of the airline’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LUV. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.72.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $42.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.96. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of -856.40, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

