Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $4.81 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth $1,328,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth $256,000. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth $286,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 20.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,372,000 after buying an additional 17,309 shares during the last quarter. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.95.

NYSE SLF opened at $55.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.86. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.84 and a twelve month high of $58.16. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.444 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

