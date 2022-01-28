Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $4.88 Million Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $44.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.77 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.77. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

