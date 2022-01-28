Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,724 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth about $2,255,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,405,000 after purchasing an additional 105,034 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Altice USA by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 111,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 52,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. 50.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $13.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.56. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $38.19. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Altice USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.08.

In related news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $103,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $49,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 38,500 shares of company stock worth $609,545. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

