Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 793.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

RPRX opened at $38.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.88. The company has a quick ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.92 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 109,448 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $4,400,904.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 165,852 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $7,030,466.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 287,865 shares of company stock worth $11,959,226. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

RPRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.