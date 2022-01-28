Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 50.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 36.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. Truist Financial started coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays raised PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

In other PVH news, Director Henry Nasella bought 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.15 per share, with a total value of $99,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $92.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $78.76 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.28.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 2.15%.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

