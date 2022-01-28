Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,215 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.05% of Travel + Leisure worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 140.5% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 383.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $53.75 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $44.16 and a one year high of $68.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.09%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

