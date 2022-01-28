Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 1,959 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 6.4% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 6.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.35.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $146.37 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.07 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.15.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total value of $1,719,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,828,400. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

