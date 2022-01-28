Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 279,100 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 726,016 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 279,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Transocean worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RIG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Transocean by 5,707.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.91. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 3.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.16 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

