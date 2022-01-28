Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 42,271 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,271 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of H&R Block worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 295.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 311,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 232,365 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,079,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,251,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HRB opened at $21.79 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average of $24.37.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. The company had revenue of $192.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other H&R Block news, Director Robert A. Gerard purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $125,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

