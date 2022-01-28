Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.14% of World Fuel Services worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,665,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 192,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 35,421 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after buying an additional 53,652 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,356,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 27,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of World Fuel Services stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. World Fuel Services Co. has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $37.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average is $29.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INT. Bank of America upgraded World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

