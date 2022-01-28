Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SC. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 5,619.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 793,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,083,000 after purchasing an additional 779,493 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,777,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,108,000 after purchasing an additional 718,119 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 969,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,224,000 after purchasing an additional 429,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,244,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,793,000 after purchasing an additional 360,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,016,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,917,000 after purchasing an additional 356,912 shares during the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 58.64 and a quick ratio of 58.64. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $42.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.95 and its 200 day moving average is $41.63.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.75%.

Several research analysts have commented on SC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Santander Consumer USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.