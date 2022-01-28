Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,126 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.24% of ACM Research worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 50.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ACM Research by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

Get ACM Research alerts:

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $71.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ACM Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.84 and a twelve month high of $144.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.33.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. ACM Research’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.