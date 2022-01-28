Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,034 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Comerica were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Comerica by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total value of $50,168.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

CMA opened at $92.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $102.00.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

