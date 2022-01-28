Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 13,020 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,020 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.05% of Lamb Weston worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 277,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 33,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,828,000 after purchasing an additional 78,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW opened at $63.59 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

LW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

