Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 14,000 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,493 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 10.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,053,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $367,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,174 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth $21,064,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 407.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 748,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,617,000 after purchasing an additional 600,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 179.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 501,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 23.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,933,282 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,921,000 after purchasing an additional 368,583 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $41.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 63.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.83. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $42.48.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 129.23%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMO. TheStreet raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. ATB Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$39.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.73.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.