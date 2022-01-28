Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 18,049 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,049 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in APA were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in APA by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,277,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,486 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in APA by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,226,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,013,000 after buying an additional 187,265 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in APA by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,257,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,504,000 after buying an additional 2,054,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in APA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,674,000 after buying an additional 24,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $32.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $34.49.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on APA. Truist Financial upped their price objective on APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet raised APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on APA from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.47.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

