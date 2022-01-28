Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 217,646 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,646 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Bilibili during the second quarter worth about $298,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 17.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter valued at about $393,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 39.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 4.3% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $30.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.86. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

