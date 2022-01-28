Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 77,800 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 77,800 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Crescent Point Energy worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. 33.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPG shares. Scotiabank lowered Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.43.

NYSE CPG opened at $6.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $6.85.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $673.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.40 million. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 78.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

