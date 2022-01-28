Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,879 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,795 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 551.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $134,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,191 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Rogers Communications by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,980,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $303,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,408 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Rogers Communications by 404.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 775,661 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,266,000 after purchasing an additional 621,818 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Rogers Communications by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 933,003 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,592,000 after purchasing an additional 472,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average is $48.45. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.18 and a twelve month high of $53.90.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. CIBC raised Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

