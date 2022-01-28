MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.66

Shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.66 and traded as low as $11.12. MiX Telematics shares last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 29,881 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.66. The firm has a market cap of $274.87 million, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.91.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 9.98%. On average, analysts predict that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.0647 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,434,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,387,000 after purchasing an additional 241,260 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,406,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,168,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 95,400 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 563,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 381,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile (NYSE:MIXT)

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

