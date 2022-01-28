MKM Partners Cuts Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $51.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at MKM Partners from $77.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TWTR. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on Twitter in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.26.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Twitter has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.99 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.51.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Twitter will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $35,024.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $243,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,217 shares of company stock worth $3,478,253. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 756.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the third quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 601.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 40.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

