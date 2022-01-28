MKS Instruments, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $10.65 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for MKS Instruments in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $10.65 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.22.

MKSI opened at $145.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.47. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $138.70 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.43.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 100.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

