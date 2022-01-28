MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target Cut to $185.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MKSI. Citigroup raised MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.67.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $145.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.43. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $138.70 and a 52 week high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 18.5% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 570,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,791,000 after acquiring an additional 89,110 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 279,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,712,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Securities Corp bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $12,073,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

