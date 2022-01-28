MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target Lowered to $205.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $225.00 to $205.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 40.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MKSI. Citigroup upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.67.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKSI opened at $145.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $138.70 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.47.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 50,850.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,584,897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $452,712,000 after buying an additional 6,571,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,009,478,000 after buying an additional 261,959 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,970,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $398,425,000 after buying an additional 35,168 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,654,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $379,122,000 after purchasing an additional 822,332 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.