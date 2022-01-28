MMOCoin (MMO) Trading Down 10.2% This Week

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. One MMOCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. MMOCoin has a total market cap of $321,416.20 and approximately $7.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MMOCoin has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000472 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMOCoin (MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

