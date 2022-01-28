Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Short Interest Update

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the December 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ MTC opened at $0.57 on Friday. Mmtec has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mmtec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mmtec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Mmtec by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 52,547 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mmtec by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 108,686 shares during the period. 5.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMTec, Inc engages in the provision of internet-based technology services and solutions to the Chinese language speaking hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms involving in securities market transactions and settlements. Its platforms include ETN Counter Business System, PTN Private Fund Investment Management System, Personal Mobile Transaction Client System, PC Transaction Client System, Individual and Institutional Integrated Account Management System, and Quantitative Investment Transaction Platform.

