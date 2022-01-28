Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 9,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 19th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $1,696,950.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $1,980,090.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,160,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total transaction of $2,378,340.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $2,448,990.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total transaction of $2,541,150.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.91, for a total transaction of $2,969,190.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total transaction of $3,196,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total transaction of $2,457,090.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total transaction of $2,111,130.00.

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $10.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,748,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,028,145. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.52. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.34 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MRNA. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,725 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,398,000 after buying an additional 1,275,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,364,000 after buying an additional 1,316,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,385,000 after buying an additional 1,452,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after buying an additional 4,883,219 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

