Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $266.93.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $148.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.23 and its 200-day moving average is $317.69. Moderna has a 12-month low of $117.34 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Moderna will post 26.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $3,013,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 370,000 shares of company stock worth $96,763,230 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 425.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

