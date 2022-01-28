Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT Lowered to $85.00 at SVB Leerink

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential downside of 42.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Argus lowered their target price on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moderna from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $148.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna has a 12-month low of $117.34 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.18 and its 200 day moving average is $316.52.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna will post 26.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $3,013,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total value of $1,851,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 370,000 shares of company stock valued at $96,763,230. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Moderna by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

