Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54. Moelis & Company reported earnings of $1.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 95.60%. The firm had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,385,000 after buying an additional 438,869 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 52.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 671,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,554,000 after purchasing an additional 230,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,258,000 after purchasing an additional 169,827 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 19.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,952,000 after purchasing an additional 162,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at $9,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

MC traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.07. The company had a trading volume of 415,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,044. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $48.99 and a 12 month high of $77.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.11. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

