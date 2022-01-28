Monarch Ambassador Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MAMB) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Monarch Ambassador Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MAMB) traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.32 and last traded at $24.32. 662 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.38.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25.

