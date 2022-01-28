Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (NYSEARCA:MBCC) Trading Up 0.3%

Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (NYSEARCA:MBCC) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.44 and last traded at $26.00. 1,917 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 4,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.93.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.97.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.