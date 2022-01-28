Monarch ProCap ETF (NYSEARCA:MPRO) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Monarch ProCap ETF (NYSEARCA:MPRO) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.38 and last traded at $26.38. 1,779 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 5,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average is $26.90.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch ProCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch ProCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.