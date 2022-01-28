Monavale (MONA) Market Cap Hits $2.81 Million

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Monavale has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $20,536.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monavale coin can currently be bought for approximately $299.25 or 0.00790540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Monavale has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.82 or 0.00290106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00009085 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001013 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000613 BTC.

About Monavale

Monavale (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,109 coins and its circulating supply is 9,388 coins. Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

