Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 246.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $25,997,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $5,696,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $64.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $89.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.