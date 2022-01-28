Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.47 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.53 and its 200-day moving average is $62.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.73%.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $25,997,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

