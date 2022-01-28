Moneysupermarket.com Group’s (MONY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.51) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MONY. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.18) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 235 ($3.17) to GBX 240 ($3.24) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.51) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised Moneysupermarket.com Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 310 ($4.18) to GBX 275 ($3.71) in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.18) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 288.13 ($3.89).

Shares of LON:MONY opened at GBX 188.50 ($2.54) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 208.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 228.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55. The company has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 12-month low of GBX 187.80 ($2.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 311 ($4.20).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

